Church caretaker in custody, accused of molesting 10-year-old

ST ANN, Jamaica— The caretaker for a church in the Lime Hall community who allegedly molested a 10-year-old girl was taken into custody by the St Ann police early Sunday morning.

According to the St Ann police, a report was made by the 10-year-old's mother and the child was medically examined. The man was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

"The CISOCA (Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse) is carrying out an investigation. This is due diligence that must be done before he is charged," Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis told Observer Online.

- Donicka Robinson