Churches call for National Day of Prayer and Fasting for Aug 31 to combat COVID surge

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches (JUGC) has called for a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for this Tuesday, August 31 as the nation continues to be buffeted by the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has driven up infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths.

The theme for the day is 'Living Wisely: Exercising Sound Judgement in Complex Times' and the day's activities will run from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.

The event will be held virtually and streamed on Zoom (ID:822 4792 8507; Passcode: 619987), YouTube (at PFMFamily TV), Facebook (at PFMFamily or love101fmjamaica) and MTMTV.

As of Sunday, August 29, Jamaica had recorded 739 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. The overall numbers now stand at 67,402 infections and 1,510 deaths.

Over the weekend, some hospitals ran dangerously low on medical oxygen while some were out altogether. That situation has since been alleviated with the arrival early Monday morning of supplies from overseas.

In the midst of the unrelenting surge Jamaicans have been flocking to vaccination sites in large numbers but many are complaining about the crowds and the slow process. One woman said it took her six hours to get vaccinated at the Portmore HEART Academy in St Catherine on Saturday.