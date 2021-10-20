Ciboney Group up 24.1 per cent to lead JSE gains

Ciboney Group Limited led gains in trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The stock advanced 24.10 per cent to close at $1.03.

Meanwhile, TransJamaican Highway Limited (USD) increased 14.46 per cent to US$ 0.01.

Dolphin Cove Limited was the biggest loser, falling 11.83 per cent to $8.20.

138 Student Living Jamaica Limited declined 9.54 per cent to $4.55, while Caribbean Cream Limited fell 8.87 per cent to $5.55.

In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 96 stocks of which 41 advanced, 40 declined and 15 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,861,814 units valued at $86,013,764.70, while the US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 181,322 units valued at $34,275.50.

The Limners and Bards Limited was the volumes leader with 3,049,025 units, amounting to 16.90 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Sagicor Select Funds Limited -Financial - with 2,815,219 units, amounting to 15.60 per cent of the market volume and Wigton Windfarm Limited ordinary shares with 2,129,178 units, amounting to 11.80 per cent of the market volume.