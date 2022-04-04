Citizens encouraged to become informers

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck is encouraging well-thinking Jamaicans to provide the security forces with information about persons who engage in criminal activities.

“If Jamaica is to move forward, every single decent individual who sees corruption, indiscipline, crime, gunmen, [and] scammers must have the courage, be brave, be a good Jamaican citizen to expose the lawless and the criminal behaviour. If we have the courage to inform and expose [criminals], then Jamaica can return to the decency and civility that we all deserve,” the Minister said

He was addressing the Ministry's Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Services Public Education Campaign session, at the Manning's School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Friday.

Chuck maintained that if citizens want a peaceful Jamaica, they must play their part in achieving this by taking a stand against crime and violence and passing on any information they have to the relevant authorities.

He said the security forces aside, citizens “can talk to your Justices of the Peace [and] your Custos.”

“Let them know what is happening so that they can get to inform the police or get to inform persons in authority, but we need to expose wrongdoings of all kinds across the society,” the Minister underscored.

The session was also addressed by representatives of the Justice Ministry and ADR entities, who provided information about the services available, and shared the programme's successes.

The public education campaign will, among other things, seek to address various types of disputes and emphasise the effectiveness of ADR methods to provide redress and restore relationships.