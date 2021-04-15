Citizens encouraged to report rogue JPs

Citizens encouraged to report rogue JPsThursday, April 15, 2021
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — President of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), Dr Lynden Rose, is encouraging citizens to report justices of the peace (JPs) operating in breach of the code of conduct, to the office of the Custos in their parish.
“In terms of how you deal with alleged offenders (JPs), the public has to be involved, the public has to be vigilant. If they know that 'Tom Jones' down the road is collecting [money] for signing [documents], you have to make a report to your Custos,” he pointed out.
He noted that “sometimes, when you get this person before a disciplinary committee you need evidence, so that is the role of the public. If you know something is happening, report it so it can be dealt with”.
Dr Rose was addressing a Jamaica Information Service Think Tank at the entity's regional offices in Montego Bay in St James on Tuesday.
The Think Tank was held to highlight activities planned for Lay Magistrates Month, which is being observed in April. Some of these include a church service, a virtual concert, as well as outreach initiatives.
Regional Vice President for LMAJ Surrey, Paulette Kirkland, who also addressed the Think Tank, said that the organisation is seeking to help JPs who have been facing challenges due the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The organisation is as good as the members that it serves and the public, so if we have members who are in need… and we are not focusing on those members, then we are not setting a good example as to how we care for each other,” she pointed out.
