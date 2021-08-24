Citizens hand over firearm to St James police

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after citizens reportedly handed over a single action Browning pistol to officers in Adelphi, St James on Monday, August 23.

The man's identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the community along the Adelphi main road when they were approached by citizens who handed over the gun to the police team.