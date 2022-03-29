Civil groups send petition to Haiti's PM urging state of emergency

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Civil society groups in Haiti say they have sent a petition to Prime Minister Dr Ariel Henry, urging him to declare a state of emergency to help handle crime in the French-speaking Caribbean country.

The petition notes that cases of murder, kidnapping against ransom, rape, armed robbery and organised looting are countless and that businesses are forced to close, with families living “with lumps in their throats, everyone waiting in terror for their turn.



“This petition is a citizen initiative, non-partisan, by which we, the undersigned representatives of different sectors of Haitian society, signify to you once again the deep dismay of all social strata of national life in relation to the accelerated degradation of the security situation in Haiti,” the groups said.



“We strongly protest against the taking of hostage of the entire population by criminal organisations, and the inaction or even tolerance of the authorities who are failing in their primary obligation to ensure the safety of citizens.”

In their petition, the groups outlined a “roadmap” with recommendations for dealing with the situation, urging Henry to declare war on armed gangs who are causing widespread hurt in the country as well as to crack down on Customs fraud to prevent the diversion of revenues and impose control measures to eliminate the trafficking of arms and ammunition.



“The National Police, for lack of visibility of its action and support from the political authorities, gives the image of a weakened institution with insufficient staff. This situation makes the Police appear as accomplices and infiltrated by the gangs. Although declaring that it wants to do everything possible to protect and serve the population, it lacks adequate means," their statement read.

The petitioners also expressed that while the state of emergency, the mobilisation of public resources to fight organised crime, and austerity measures should have been in force, as required by the standards of good governance and transparency, there is also a need to fully equip the law enforcement agencies.



The petition is also calling on Prime Minister Henry to classify armed gangs as terrorist organisations, recruit experts to supervise the police in their efforts to track down and put out of harm's way all bandits. They are also recommending that persons and entities be publicly identified and prosecuted if they are engaged in financing and supplying the gangs with weapons and ammunition.



“Mr Prime Minister, it is imperative to adopt these urgent measures without delay. Any delay in the implementation of this plan will have serious consequences that could culminate in a desperate and blind popular revolt that could sweep away everything in its path. History and the nation will hold you, as well as your Government and your collaborators, mainly responsible for the descent into hell of our country,” the groups said.

The petition comes as several groups have announced three days of demonstrations to highlight the country's crime situation.