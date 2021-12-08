Clarendon College, Edwin Allen advance to daCosta Cup quarter-finals

Clarendon College, Edwin Allen advance to daCosta Cup quarter-finalsWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition was completed today after defending champions Clarendon College and Edwin Allen booked the last two spots after wins over Glenmuir High and Lennon High in their Zone E play-off games.
Jaheim Rose scored for Clarendon College in their 1-0 win over Glenmuir High at Foga Road to avenge their loss just under two weeks ago and topped Zone E with 16 points.
Edwin Allen shook off their loss to Clarendon College on Friday after they avenged their loss to Glenmuir High, edging them 1-0 at Foga Road High.
Edwin Allen rebounded from their loss to Clarendon College in the first set of games in the play-offs to beat Lennon High 3-0 at Glenmuir High and finished second on 13 points.
The winners joined the other 14 schools that had earlier booked their spots in the quarter-final that will start on Saturday.
Paul A Reid
