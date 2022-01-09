Clarendon College and Dinthill Technical to face-off in first All-daCosta Champions Cup final

KINGSTON, Jamaica — New champions will be crowned in the ISSA/Digicel Champions Cup as Clarendon College (CC) and Dinthill Technical got the better of Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College (JC) in the semifinals at the Stadium East Field on Saturday.

CC ended the reign of KC with two late goals from Keheim Dixon in the 85th minute and Christopher Hull in the 89th minute helped the boys from Chapelton vanquish the ghosts of 2019 when they lost to the same opponents in the final.

CC had the better of the first half, dominating play, especially in the midfield, but failed to make their dominance in possession pay. KC responded in the second half and created enough opportunities to win the game as the CC defenders cleared the ball off the line on at least two occasions.

The game appeared headed for penalty kicks when Dixon popped up to break the deadlock five minutes from time after a mistake in the KC defence. Hull then made the game safe for the Lenworth Hyde coached team with a brilliant individual goal a minute from time.

KC did come close to grabbing a consolation goal in added time when a freekick from 22 yards out, taken by Luis Watson, crashed against the crossbar and went behind for a goal kick.

CC have never won the Champions Cup title and will be hoping to make it second time lucky after the heartbreaking loss in 2019.

In the feature game, Dinthill, who had advanced to the semifinals for the first time, came up against a JC team hoping to head back to the final to get a shot at winning the title for the second time.

It was a very evenly contested game with few goal scoring opportunities created by both teams during the 90 minutes.

Dinthill was not at their fluent best and found the 'blue wall' created by the JC defence difficult to penetrate. JC, too, found it difficult to get past a Dinthill defence that has conceded only one goal all season.

Not surprisingly, the contest was decided from 12 yards as the game ended scoreless after regulation time.

Garey Mills, Tameish Richardson, Jaheim Thomas, Shamiar Hutchinson and Shamar Martin all scored their penalties for Dinthill while Romain Blake, Marlon Pennnicooke, Duncan McKenzie and Tarick Ximines all converted for JC.

Michael Graham was the only one to miss from the spot as his penultimate kick hit the outside of the left upright to allow Martin to become the hero for Dinthill when he safely put away the final penalty off the shootout.

The final will be played next Saturday at a venue to be announced.