Clarendon College beat Claude McKay 16-0 in D'Cup

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Defending champions Clarendon College took over second place in Zone E of the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition after smashing Claude McKay High 16-1 in a rescheduled game played at Turner's Oval, near May Pen on Tuesday.

Twelve players led by Kemar Dunn, who scored a four-minute hat trick in the second half, and two goals each from Jamiem Rose and Kristopher Graham scored for Clarendon College as they rebounded from a loss to Glenmuir High on Saturday.

The win took Clarendon College to 10 points, same as Edwin Allen but with a better goal-difference, both behind leaders Lennon High on 11 points.

All three and Glenmuir High will contest the play-offs for two places in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, William Knibb Memorial lost their perfect record in Zone A after they were upset 1-0 by close neighbours Holland High, playing with 10 men from the first half. Cornwall College moved into second place after nipping Herbert Morrison Technical 1-0, both games played at William Knibb in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

At Turner's Oval, Clarendon College broke a 1-1 draw after 15 minutes with an avalanche of goals, seven coming in the final 19 minutes as the champions punished the hapless Claude McKay.

Karim Lewis had drawn Claude McKay level in the 15th minute after Malachi Douglas had given Clarendon College the lead in the 12th minute.

Okeemo Jones, Kahein Dixon, Ricardo Beckford, Rushi Parchment, Marques Reid, Christopher Hull, Julius Carter and Radcliffe Seivewright also scored for Clarendon College.

In Trelawny, William Knibb, the 'home team' failed to score in a game for the first time this season as Holland High, who despite not being in contention to advance, produced a big display.

Holland High were reduced to 10 men after Husseth Brown was sent off in the 24th minute but Jaheim Sankar scored the winner in the 43rd minute when his shot from outside the penalty area, crept under the body of the William Knibb goalkeeper, Khamal Hall, and into the goal.

Earlier in the first game, Cornwall College extended their winning run to three games when they edged Herbert Morrison Technical 1-0, thanks to a 40th minute goal from Davian McLean.

William Knibb are still leading with 15 points, two more than Cornwall College with Herbert Morrison a point back on 12 after their second loss, all with one game to go on Friday.

Paul Reid