Clarendon College off to winning start in daCosta Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Christopher Hull scored twice in the first half as two-time defending champions Clarendon College came from an early goal down to edge Edwin Allen 3-2 in their opening ISSA daCosta Cup Zone E game played at Jamaica College on Friday.

Clarendon College dominated the game for large parts and should have won by a wider margin as they extended their dominance over Edwin Allen.

Edwin Allen meanwhile have only themselves to blame, failing to put Clarendon College under pressure after missing a penalty early in the second half.

Ackeem Mullings gave Edwin Allen a surprise lead in the ninth minute when he did well to take down a long pass from the left flank on the first attempt and, with a defender trying to close him down, beat the Clarendon College goalkeeper Jameil Vassell.

The lead lasted all of 13 minutes before Hull drew the champions level with a left footed shot that deflected off an Edwin Allen defender and beat the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.

Poor defending in the 44th allowed Clarendon College to take the lead as Hull headed a cross from the left side past the goal keeper.

Jaheim Rose, who previously played Manning Cup football for Wolmer's Boys' School, made it 3-1 two minutes into first half extra time with a low hard shot.

Edwin Allen's captain Demario Ferron missed a golden chance to cut the deficit to one goal but his penalty kick was brilliantly saved by Vassell for a corner.

They did manage to cut the deficit when substitute Ricardo Henry finished off a good move in time added on at the end of full time, side footing a low cross into the Clarendon College goal.

