Clarendon College wins Champions Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Clarendon College lifted the first title of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association [ISSA] football season after beating 10-man Dinthill Technical 1-0 in the Champions Cup final played at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

Kaheem Dixon's second half goal made the difference as Clarendon College rebounded from their bitter loss in the semi-final of the daCosta Cup competition on Wednesday.

Dinthill Technical ended the season with back-to-back losses after a bright start, as they had also lost in the daCosta Cup semi-final, to Mannings School.

Clarendon College who had lost in the 2019 final to Kingston College, are the second school from outside of the Corporate Area to lift the Champions Cup, after Cornwall College was the first in the 2018 season when they beat Jamaica College.

Dixon scored in the 53rd minute when he was first to get to a loose ball in Dinthill's area and poked it across the goal-line.

Christopher Hull had done well to keep the ball alive on the right side and crossed it to the centre where Jaheim Rose saw his shot initially blocked.

Dinthill Technical was reduced to 10 men late in the game when Shamar Martin was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Paul A Reid