Champs 2022: Clarendon College's Oakley cruises through to Class 1 Girls 400m final

Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley sent a big message that she will be a factor in Thursday's final of the Class 1 Girls' 400m after running a fast season's best 52.77 seconds to win her semi-finals heat on the second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Oakley, who is last year's Class 2 champion, had run 53.86 seconds earlier this year.

Hydel High's Oneika McAnuff and Holmwood Technical's Rickieann Russell, who were finalists in Class 2 last year, are into the Class 1 final. However, William Knibb Memorial's Oneika Brissett was ninth overall and failed to advance.

Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly was also impressive with 53.86 seconds while St Jago's Safhia Hinds and Bustamante High's Shana Kaye Anderson also advanced.

Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell was the fastest qualifier in Class 2, running 53.94 seconds, followed by Hydel High's Aalliah Baker with 54.48 seconds and Lacovia High's Rasheika Byfield with 54.61 seconds.

Edwin Allen High's pair of Tonyan Beckford (55.03s) and Trinidadian Natasha Fox (55.64s) also advanced.

Lacovia's Sabrina Dockery ran 55.59 seconds for the fastest time in the Class 3 semi-finals, followed by the Holmwood Technical pair of Rosalee Gallimore (55.84s) and Abriana Wright (56.10s).

St Catherine High's Aaliyaha Morgan clocked 57.01 seconds.

-Paul A Reid