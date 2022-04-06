Champs 2022: Clarendon College's Oakley cruises through to Class 1 Girls 400m final

Champs 2022: Clarendon College's Oakley cruises through to Class 1 Girls 400m finalWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley sent a big message that she will be a factor in Thursday's final of the Class 1 Girls' 400m after running a fast season's best 52.77 seconds to win her semi-finals heat on the second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.
Oakley, who is last year's Class 2 champion, had run 53.86 seconds earlier this year.
Hydel High's Oneika McAnuff and Holmwood Technical's Rickieann Russell, who were finalists in Class 2 last year, are into the Class 1 final. However, William Knibb Memorial's Oneika Brissett was ninth overall and failed to advance.
Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly was also impressive with 53.86 seconds while St Jago's Safhia Hinds and Bustamante High's Shana Kaye Anderson also advanced.
Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell was the fastest qualifier in Class 2, running 53.94 seconds, followed by Hydel High's Aalliah Baker with 54.48 seconds and Lacovia High's Rasheika Byfield with 54.61 seconds.
Edwin Allen High's pair of Tonyan Beckford (55.03s) and Trinidadian Natasha Fox (55.64s) also advanced.
Lacovia's Sabrina Dockery ran 55.59 seconds for the fastest time in the Class 3 semi-finals, followed by the Holmwood Technical pair of Rosalee Gallimore (55.84s) and Abriana Wright (56.10s).
St Catherine High's Aaliyaha Morgan clocked 57.01 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy