Clarendon MOH renews calls for healthcare workers to get vaccinated

KINGSTON, Jamaica---Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Clarendon, Dr Kimberly Scarlett Campbell, is appealing to health workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Scarlett Campbell was speaking at the Croft's Hill Health Centre in the parish recently, where she stressed how vital it is for individuals who are delivering healthcare to the public, to be protected against the deadly virus.

According to a release, Scarlett Campbell noted that getting the jab also serves as an example of personal responsibility.

“Healthcare workers must lead the way; we must lead by example and we must, ourselves, become vaccinated. If we are unvaccinated, we become reservoirs for mutations [of the virus] that can even affect the vaccines that are manufactured,” she said

She also used the occasion to make residents aware that they can now access up to 14 vaccination sites across the parish and that there are plans to open more. “We also have pop-up sites anywhere in Clarendon, so we are here to assist you and to make it easier for you to get the vaccine,” the MOH said.

Dr Scarlett-Campbell also advised that people can also speak to a public health nurse, staff at the health centres, or call the Clarendon Health Department to organise vaccination exercises.

“There is no excuse. If it is a matter of access, we can create a site just for you to get vaccinated,” she expressed, indicating that vaccination has become even more urgent, with countries restricting entry for unvaccinated people and employers requiring workers to produce results of tests.