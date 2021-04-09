Clarendon Municipal Corporation councillors appeal for COVID vaccination

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Councillors at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation are expressing concern that they are being asked to put themselves at risk to assist with the mobilisation of constituents to attend the blitz vaccination events planned for this weekend, yet they are still not being considered to receive their shots.

Collin Henry (JLP), who is the councillor for the Thompson Town Division, says as the local representatives, younger councillors should now be considered to be in line to get the vaccine.

“We are the local board of health, we are interacting with the general public on a day-to-day basis and councillors under 60 years old are still not on the list to get vaccinated,” he argued.

Henry was adamant that councillors should be on the list as they are constantly putting themselves at risk for the people they represent.

“Even the Members of Parliament have already gotten theirs and they are not on the ground with the constituents as often as we are, so why can't we as the younger set of councillors get vaccinated,” he questioned.

Councillor for the Kellits Division, Noel Nembhard (JLP), echoed similar sentiments.

“I am a businessman and everyday persons come to my business place and ask when am I going to get my vaccine. We need to remember that as leaders in our respective areas, persons look up to us, so it's going to be a challenge for us to encourage persons to go out and take the vaccine when we are yet to get ours,” he contends.

Clarendon Municipal Corporation chairman Winston Maragh, who has already been vaccinated, pledged to raise the matter with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, at the earliest possible time.

Councillors who are age 70 and over, have already received their first dose of the vaccine.