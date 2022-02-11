Clarendon Parish Court to be upgraded

Clarendon Parish Court to be upgradedFriday, February 11, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Approximately $95 million has been allocated to renovate and upgrade the Clarendon Parish Court, addressing infrastructural inadequacies of the existing building.
This was contained in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 10.
Renovations that are expected include the installation of an elevator, implementation of an electronic security system, construction of internal dry walls and minor concrete block wall, replacement of plumbing fixtures, installation of four tanks, replacement of lighting fixtures and removal of ceiling walls/fans, and installation of air-conditioning units.
Other works include refinishing of wooden flooring, tiling works, refurbishing of courtroom furniture, and electrical upgrade to satisfy existing demand and future expansion.
The project is being funded by the Government.
Last December, the Ministry of Justice had signed a contract to upgrade and renovate the facilities at the court. The contract had been valued at $120 million and was to be executed by Geecho Consultants and Construction Limited.
