Clarendon construction worker charged with rape of 14-y-o

Clarendon construction worker charged with rape of 14-y-oSaturday, October 30, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica – Forty-six-year-old Harold Gordon, otherwise called 'Sugar Marvin' or 'Palvin', a construction worker of a Douglas Drive address in May Pen, Clarendon, was arrested and charged with rape in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, March 1 this year.
Reports are that a 14-year-old girl went to her stepfather's house when Gordon took her inside the house and had sexual intercourse with her, which resulted in her being pregnant. A report was made to the police, an investigation carried out and Gordon was arrested.
Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, Gordon was charged, the police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy