Clarendon construction worker charged with rape of 14-y-o

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Forty-six-year-old Harold Gordon, otherwise called 'Sugar Marvin' or 'Palvin', a construction worker of a Douglas Drive address in May Pen, Clarendon, was arrested and charged with rape in relation to an incident that occurred on Monday, March 1 this year.

Reports are that a 14-year-old girl went to her stepfather's house when Gordon took her inside the house and had sexual intercourse with her, which resulted in her being pregnant. A report was made to the police, an investigation carried out and Gordon was arrested.

Following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, Gordon was charged, the police said.