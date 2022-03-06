Clarendon couple shares secrets of 40-year wedding

Eustace Simmonds and Mable Besentie Simmonds both from Frankfield in Clarendon are celebrating their 40th anniversary as husband and wife.

And, as clichéd as it may sound when they say that they could never have chosen anyone else if they had their lives to live over again, they have solid reasons why they were meant to be together.

They complement each other whether it is on matters that they agree on or where they have contrasting views. Mrs. Simmonds, 63, sums it up best when she said, “I am fire and he is my water. When I blaze up, he cools me down. He is never angry, always calm and have a kind word”.

To Mr. Simmonds, 66, she is outspoken, kind and caring and that matches his personality quite well.

With him originally hailing from Henry's Piece outside of Frankfield and her from Frankfield proper, they both lived next door each other during the late 1970s.

According to Mrs. Simmonds, who was Miss Besentie at the time, other guys were living next door as well and they were always asking her to make dumplings for them because of how she made the dough. Young Mr. Simmonds was always quietly observing her. Then one day he started talking to her and told her that he admired her.

“I said to him that he had a girlfriend but he said they had broken up. So we talked for a while and my first child took to him from there and then we became sweethearts. That was 1977 and in 1978 we really got together,” she said.

She said while she is a church person who had “backslidden” and wanted to go back into the church she wanted to marry for love.

“When he asked me to marry him I knew I loved him and I said I could settle down in the church. He wasn't a 'hottie-hottie' guy but he looks good and peaceful and I fell for his quietness. He is a very peaceful person,” said Mrs. Simmonds.

They got married on March 3, 1982 and went on to produce three children - two boys and a girl.

Married life for the couple has had its ups-and-downs but, according to Mrs Simmonds, they fought the tough times together.

“He is genuine and kind and you wouldn't know that my first daughter is not his. They get along all right. Only the name difference. He is helpful around the house. If I am washing, he is hanging out the clothes and would take up the clothes too. He doesn't like ironing but that is ok. He is a bit jealous at times but that makes me feel good… it feels like he cares,” she said.

Mrs. Simmonds recalled the time when Mr Simmonds came home from work late and she was so angry that she threatened to throw away his dinner. “He didn't get upset he just spoke in a calm voice. You know some man would want to fight and rough you up. He is not like that, I don't know what can make him angry,” she said.

By the way, Mr Simmonds, who is a deacon in the church and who loves dominoes, said he was watching a game and lost track of time and went home late.

His wife did admit that she is a bit jealous too but states that her husband is the best in the world so she has to be. “I remember we were at home washing and a nurse saw him pinning out clothes and she came to me and said can u give me your husband.”

“The good thing with us is if we argue we don't sleep head and tail. I argued with him one time and I made my bed on the floor and he was right there sleeping beside me because we never to go to bed angry,” she said. “We have come a long way and it is not every day there is a bed of roses. But we hang on to what we have.”

“It was last night I was telling my wife that if I live my life over I would make the same choice for her to be my wife. She has a lot of qualities that I didn't see in the ladies I have been with. She's a caring, outspoken, kind and loving person. She cares about her man and don't want to see anything [bad] happen to me. She does things for me that other persons have never done,” said Mr Simmonds.

He revealed that Mrs Simmonds is always planning for their future and she doesn't pressure him for anything. Mr. Simmonds said that she is always encouraging him to do his best. “I can't change her for a next person. Some women would go to a friend's house, sees something then go home and pest their husbands. She is not like that. Sometimes I ask what causes this woman to love me like that even when there is not much”.

What still impresses Mr Simmonds about his wife to this day is how she cares not only for her family but also for other people's children. “She is a role model to a lot of ladies. I observe how other ladies look up to her,” he said proudly.

Mr. Simmonds is advising couples to always have respect and love and to care and share with each other.

“Respect is key. If you don't respect the person you won't be going anywhere. I'm never too tired to care. Caring is important; treat the person as you would like them to treat you. Help around the house and don't allow her alone to do the house work. That is how we do it; we take care of each other,” said Mr Simmonds.

He said it is also good that they are both Christians as they fall back on their faith when things get tough.

-Anthony Henry