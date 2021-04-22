Clarendon custos donates $4m in COVID supplies to health services

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, William Shagoury, recently donated more than $4 million worth of equipment to the Clarendon Health Services (CHS) to support the fight against COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), the custos donated 32,000 surgical and N95 masks, two tables, 16 chairs, two recliners, and four thermometers to the CHS, the May Pen Hospital and May Pen Health Centre.

Custos Shagoury also donated gowns, a microwave and care packages for the mentally ill persons in the parish and food items for staff.

Five thousand masks were also shared with the Clarendon police to assist with their fight against the pandemic, the health authority said.

Custos Shagoury, who used his personal funds, explained that he has always recognised the importance of healthcare workers and supporting them with needed resources.

“I have seen how the healthcare workers worked hard and put their lives on the line; putting their families' lives at risk. I was there with them from March giving them encouragement and was able to get some items for them at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic” he said.

He added that he continues to support healthcare in Clarendon because of the people.

“I do it for the betterment of the people of Clarendon and for my healthcare workers because they are special to me. I denied my family and myself of things so I could give to the healthcare workers. I think that our healthcare workers in Clarendon are the best. They put their lives on the line and at risk everyday and I am grateful to have people like that to do the work that they do” he said.

Parish Manager for the Clarendon Health Services, Joseph Grant said the Clarendon health team is extremely grateful for the continued kindness and contribution of the custos during and before the pandemic.

“Custos Shagoury has always been contributing to the development of healthcare in Clarendon over the years and we are sincerely grateful. From the onset of the Pandemic in March 2020 he has been donating alcohol, sanitisers, masks, other Personal Protective Equipment and other items. He has always been willing and we are grateful for his assistance because it has given us more support in protecting ourselves as we perform our daily duties. The personal contribution to staff members has allowed them to feel appreciated while boosting their performance and for that we are happy,” Grant said.