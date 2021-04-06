Clarendon dressmaker loses all in house fire

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Since her home was destroyed by fire just over three months ago, Jenave Darby has been struggling to cope with her losses.

She said she was at church in May Pen when she got a call that her two-bedroom dwelling was on fire.

“By di time me reach the whole house burn down, mi no save nothing, nothing at all me no save” she said in dismay. Darby said the loss has affected her so much that she developed hypertension.

“Last time mi go doctor mi blood pressure was 200/115 and it gave me a minor stroke, right now mi can't even walk properly.”

The fire department has confirmed that the house was razed on December 5 last year.

The 58 year-old dressmaker, who lived with her 18-year-old son and common-law husband in Bucks Heights, Clarendon also said items belonging to other people that are related to her trade were all destroyed.

“Mi lose three beds, a settee, TV, a stove, a washer, refrigerator and five sewing machines along with people clothes and other uniforms in the fire. Mi affi go start from scratch all over again and it hard,” she stressed, adding that the last few months have been extremely difficult.

She was a picture of distress recently as she sought to find the words to explain the effect the loss has had on her family.

“We started a little foundation but I need help with material to bring up the house because right now me not working, we just a kotch inna one zinc house but we wet whenever it rains.”

Her sister Cynthia Darby-Thompson said the loss is especially hard for the family as they had just buried their brother.

“We willing fi help her out with sheet and clothing and so on, but we spend out all we had on the funeral so we all on the down low now. So we are appealing for some assistance with a bed and material to help us rebuild a house,” she pleaded.

People willing to assist may contact Jenave Darby at 876-877-1097 or Cynthia Darby-Thompson at 876-212-2197.