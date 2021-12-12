Clarendon lags behind with second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

CLARENDON, Jamaica — While approximately 50,000 people in Clarendon have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the parish is lagging in terms of second doses, according to the parish's senior medical officer of health, Dr Kimberly Scarlett-Campbell.

“We are still behind in terms of second doses. At least 31,668 persons have received second doses. We have a population of 247,112 persons, so these vaccination blitzes that we are having are welcomed,” she said during an outside radio broadcast from an immunisation drive at the Central High School in May Pen.

The drive was organised by the JN Foundation under its 'Immunise... Save Lives Campaign', December 8.

Dr Scarlett-Campbell encouraged people now due their second dose of vaccine to get their shot and said those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so. She also used the opportunity to caution persons to continue to be vigilant and to protect themselves against the virus.

“Even though the curfews have been relaxed, the COVID-19 protocol still applies and we will be working with civil society and our colleagues to ensure that the COVID-19 numbers remain low. It is still a requirement for you to wear masks, sanitise your hand and [conduct] routine hand washing,” she pointed out.

The parish has recorded 4,933 cases since the pandemic, which places it fifth among rural parishes.

Michael Bent, regional director of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), said with the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, it is important for all Jamaicans to take personal responsibility for their safety.

“A significant responsibility is on us citizens to follow the protocol, wear your mask, wash your hands and follow all the protocol so that we can minimise the number of persons coming into our health system,” he said.

Also speaking at the immunisation drive, Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, similarly underscored the importance of the vaccine drives, and the importance of getting vaccinated to protect one's self and family.

She also emphasised the need to follow the COVID-19 protocol by wearing a mask, sanitising and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from other people.

The JN Foundation facilitated the vaccination of some 500 people during the Clarendon leg of its campaign on December 8, bringing the number of vaccinations it has facilitated since October 1 to nearly 1,200.

Immunisation drives have so far been held in Westmoreland, Manchester and Clarendon.

As part of the initiative, the JN Foundation is also offering an opportunity to persons who get vaccinated from October 1 to December 31 to receive $2,500 on a JN Money Card when they upload a photo of their vaccination card on the JN Foundation website, www.jnfoundation.com.