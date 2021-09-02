Clarendon man charged after Glock 'found in bag'

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a gun was allegedly removed from a bag he was travelling with during a police operation along Trenton Road in Clarendon on Wednesday, August 25.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Euvince McLean of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, while conducting an operation in the area, McLean was seen walking along the roadway in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the police team.

The police said he was accosted and searched and a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges was removed from a bag he had around his neck.

McLean was charged on Wednesday, September 1 after a caution statement was recorded and an interview conducted.