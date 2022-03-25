Clarendon man charged with abduction, buggery of 12-year-old girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 43-year-old Clarendon man has been charged with the forcible abduction and buggery of a 12-year-old girl.

He is Marlon Mills, an unemployed resident of Race Track in the parish.

Police said the 12-year-old and a relative were on their way home when Mills reportedly offered them a ride.

It is reported that when the child and her relative reached their destination, Mills ordered the relative out of the vehicle and drove off with the 12-year-old.

The child was not seen again until the following day when she was released in a nearby district. Relatives, upon questioning her, reported the matter to the police.

Following investigations, Mills was picked up by the police. He was pointed out during a subsequent identification parade and later slapped with the charges.