Clarendon man charged with house breaking

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A Clarendon man who reportedly confessed to stealing several items from a house in Kemps Hill, Race Course in Clarendon on Tuesday, September 28 has been charged.

According to the police, 36-year-old Frank Warrell, a labourer of Longwood Road, in the parish, has been charged with house-breaking and larceny.

It is reported that on the night in question the homeowner locked up his house and left. He returned on Tuesday, October 5 and found the front door of his house open. He made checks and discovered that items valued at $105,000 were missing and a report was made to the police.

Lawmen conducted an operation at Warrell's house on October 6, where the stolen items were found. He was arrested and later charged after admitting to the crime.