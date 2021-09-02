Clarendon man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

Clarendon man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammoThursday, September 02, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation along Trenton Road in Clarendon on Wednesday.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Euvince McLean of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon.
Reports from the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that about 6:00 pm, while police conducted the operation in the area, a man was seen walking along the roadway in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the lawmen.
The man was accosted and searched and a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges was removed from a bag he had around his neck, the police said.
He was charged Wednesday, September 1, after a caution statement was recorded and a question and answer session conducted.
