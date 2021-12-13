Clarendon man charged with murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Extensive investigations into the murder of 24-year-old Devin Summerset on Thursday, October 7, 2021, culminated in the arrest and charge of a Clarendon man on Sunday, December 12.

Charged with murder is 29-year-old Suwayne Garnett, of Blackwood district, Clarendon.

According to information from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Garnett and Summerset allegedly had a dispute during which Garnett used a stone to hit Summerset on the head before fleeing. Summerset's body was found the following day. The incident happened on Spanish Town Road.

On Tuesday, December 7, investigations led detectives to Clarendon during which Garnett was apprehended. He was subsequently charged following a caution statement to the police.