Clarendon man charged with murder of relative

Clarendon man charged with murder of relativeSunday, October 31, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Fifty-nine-year old Devon Hanson, otherwise called ‘Basil’, of Derby Terrace, Sandy Bay, Clarendon, has been charged with murder following an incident that took place at his home on Tuesday, October 19.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 8:30 pm, Hanson attacked a family member with a machete and chopped him several times. The family member inflicted stab wounds on Hanson in self-defence. Hanson was later confronted by another family member regarding the incident; that family member was also attacked, this time with a knife. The family member responded by using a pipe to hit Hanson, fracturing his left hand and dislocating his lower jaw.
Both Hanson and the family member that he chopped were taken to the May Pen Hospital where the relative died while undergoing treatment.
Hanson was arrested and charged on Friday, October 29, after a question and answer session.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy