Clarendon man charged with murder of relative

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Fifty-nine-year old Devon Hanson, otherwise called ‘Basil’, of Derby Terrace, Sandy Bay, Clarendon, has been charged with murder following an incident that took place at his home on Tuesday, October 19.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 8:30 pm, Hanson attacked a family member with a machete and chopped him several times. The family member inflicted stab wounds on Hanson in self-defence. Hanson was later confronted by another family member regarding the incident; that family member was also attacked, this time with a knife. The family member responded by using a pipe to hit Hanson, fracturing his left hand and dislocating his lower jaw.

Both Hanson and the family member that he chopped were taken to the May Pen Hospital where the relative died while undergoing treatment.

Hanson was arrested and charged on Friday, October 29, after a question and answer session.