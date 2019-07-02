Clarendon man dies after car crashes into wall

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man is dead after the motorcar he was driving crashed into a wall in his Clarendon community yesterday.

Dead is 20-year-old Errol Wright of Muirhead Avenue in May Pen.

According to police reports, Wright was driving a Honda Integra motor car shortly after 11:40 pm and upon reaching a section of the roadway he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations continue, the police say.