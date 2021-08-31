Clarendon man found dead; cops suspect 'death by misadventure'

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Clarendon police are investigating a suspected death by misadventure in the Longwood district of the parish on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old businessman, Myron Cole.

According to the police, Cole was at home when he went outside to close a window.

About 7:00 pm when family members noticed that he did not return inside, they went in search of him.

His body was found in a gully which runs adjacent to his house.

He was taken by residents to hospital where he was pronounced dead.