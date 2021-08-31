Clarendon man found dead; cops suspect 'death by misadventure'Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Clarendon police are investigating a suspected death by misadventure in the Longwood district of the parish on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old businessman, Myron Cole.
According to the police, Cole was at home when he went outside to close a window.
About 7:00 pm when family members noticed that he did not return inside, they went in search of him.
His body was found in a gully which runs adjacent to his house.
He was taken by residents to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy