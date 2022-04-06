Clarendon men charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of a 9mm Beretta pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday.

The weapons were found in a vehicle they were travelling in.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 41-year-old Anthony Robinson otherwise called 'Damion', a mechanic, and 49-year-old Wayne Williams otherwise called 'Bushy', both of Coffee Piece, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 12:35 pm, officers were conducting an operation in the area when stopped searched a vehicle. The weapon and ammunition were found inside.

The two men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.