Clarendon resident Cassetia 'Mother' Briscoe celebrates her 100th birthday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Clarendon resident Cassetia Briscoe, affectionately called 'Miss Gally' celebrates her 100th birthday today, February 5, with family and close friends at her home in Lodgie Green, Sanguinetti in the parish.

The mother of 14 was strong enough to blow out her candles and cut her cake. She also had a visit from the Ministry of Social Security which presented her with a gift basket.

With gold being the theme colour of the celebration, Mrs Briscoe's front porch was decorated gold and green balloons, gold laces and freshly cut and arranged flowers and decorative plants.

A number of her children and grandchildren were on hand to mark the occasion.

Daughter and seventh child Nellis Briscoe, described her mother as strong, loving and kind.

“There are no words to express how I feel that my mother has made it to this milestone where she is 100 years old and is still in good health,” Nellis said.

“Today, I can tell you momma I love you with all of my heart and keep on living,” she added.

Nellis said apart from being a good mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother to her descendants, Mrs Briscoe is considered a mother to the children in the community.

Eldest son Samuel Briscoe said his mom worked hard for them and he is glad that she made it this far. Her son Frank echoed similar sentiments, recalling how he and his mother used to go to market on a donkey to sell goods.

Grandson Damion Rochester, who grew up under the care of Mrs Briscoe, highlighted that her stern upbringing made him into the man he is today.

“I was born and raised right here in this household and it was because of mamma and all her hard work we migrated to the US. Mamma is the best there will be [there's] nobody else who will fill her shoes,” he said.

Former Member of Parliament Richard Azan described Mother Briscoe as a community person, who is always looking out for the children in the community.

“She cared for the people around her and inspires them to do well,” he said.

Anthony Henry