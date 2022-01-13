Clarendon schools get tablets

Clarendon schools get tabletsThursday, January 13, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - Some 25 students from sections of deep rural Clarendon have received tablets to assist with remote learning as a number of schools struggle to open their doors or increase attendance.
So far, six primary schools, namely Moravia, Frankfield, Cumberland, Ritches, Coffee Piece and Leicester Field, have received tablets.
Sanqunetti Primary and Thompson Town Primary, among others, are set to receive theirs in the coming week.
The tablets were given to the school as a part of a tablet drive which was initiated by businessman and former Member of Parliament Richard Azan as a means to help close the gap between the number of students who have access to online classes and those who don't.
“It is to help with those children who do not have any device. We wanted to see how best we could help them with all of what is happening. Children have to be online and parents can't afford tablets due to things slowing down as a result of COVID-19,” Azan said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy