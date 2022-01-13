Clarendon schools get tablets

CLARENDON, Jamaica - Some 25 students from sections of deep rural Clarendon have received tablets to assist with remote learning as a number of schools struggle to open their doors or increase attendance.

So far, six primary schools, namely Moravia, Frankfield, Cumberland, Ritches, Coffee Piece and Leicester Field, have received tablets.

Sanqunetti Primary and Thompson Town Primary, among others, are set to receive theirs in the coming week.

The tablets were given to the school as a part of a tablet drive which was initiated by businessman and former Member of Parliament Richard Azan as a means to help close the gap between the number of students who have access to online classes and those who don't.

“It is to help with those children who do not have any device. We wanted to see how best we could help them with all of what is happening. Children have to be online and parents can't afford tablets due to things slowing down as a result of COVID-19,” Azan said.