Clarendon women fined for stealing water

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two people were fined on Thursday, April 30 after they pled guilty to charges brought against them for illegally taking water and trespassing on the works of the National Water Commission (NWC) in the May Pen Parish Court.

They are Verona Heron of Water Lane and Stephanie Hill of Top Hill, both in Clarendon.

According to the NWC, Heron was fined a sum of $80,000 or imprisonment of up to three months, while Hill was fined $50,000 or two months imprisonment.

The commission said both individuals were previously prosecuted by Revenue Recovery Field Officer, Dean White, who is assigned to the company's May Pen Branch.

Since December of last year, the NWC said it has stepped up its disconnection and revenue recovery efforts islandwide. It noted that each week several communities are targeted for disconnection and regularisations during which individuals found tampering with the works of the entity are prosecuted.

The National Water Commission further urged individuals to desist from connecting illegally to its network and asked the public to report any suspicion of illegal connections to the police or any of its offices toll-free at 888-225-5692.