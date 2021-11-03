Clarendonians founding member Ernest Wilson passes

Clarendonians founding member Ernest Wilson passesWednesday, November 03, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Founding member of the pioneering Jamaican vocal trio the Clarendonians, Ernest Wilson, is dead.
Wilson passed while at the Kingston Public Hospital on Tuesday.
He was 69-years-old.
Wilson teamed up with his childhood friend Peter Austin 55 years ago in 1965 to form the group, which went on to craft major ska hits and transform them into household names.
Later, at the behest of Clement 'Sir Coxsone' Dodd, they added a seven-year-old Freddy McGregor to the outfit.
Together the trio produced hits including 'You Can't Be Happy', 'You Won't See Me' and 'Rudie Gone a Jail'.
Wilson embarked on a solo career after the Clarendonians parted company and released his two albums in 2010 entitled 'Timeless Classics' and 'Amazing'.
