Clarke looking to cop double gold at Anthrick CADM

Clarke looking to cop double gold at Anthrick CADMSaturday, March 05, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Excelsior High's middle distance phenom Nickayla Clarke delivered on her early season form with gold in the girls' Class 3 1500 at the Anthrick Corporate Area Development Meet on Friday.
Clarke won the race in an impressive 5:02.72, more than 12 seconds faster than the second-place athlete, Gillisha Gilbert of STATHS, who crossed the line in 5:15.03. Chris-Ann Edwards of St Andrew High School was third in 5:16.38.
The time run by Clarke was better than all the athletes in Classes One and Two.
Brimming with self confidence though diminutive in stature, Clarke who has raced well at the various development meets this season, is going after gold medals this year.
“I pray every day to come out and execute my races and win it and I always put God first and for me anything that I set my mind to I know I can do it." she said.
She will be running in the 800m final this afternoon and is going after gold in that race as well.
“I think I have what it takes to win gold in the 800m as well so I am going after that to finish with two gold medals.”
With the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships just about a month away, Clarke also has eyes on the top spot on the podium there as well.
“I am looking forward to winning a gold medal in the 800m and 1500m at Champs. I will make that possible for myself,” she said.
Dwayne Richards
