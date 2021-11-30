Clarke plans IPO for JAMALCO shares

Clarke plans IPO for JAMALCO sharesTuesday, November 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans could soon have the opportunity to share in the ownership of the bauxite mining/alumina company, JAMALCO, via an initial public offering (IPO), Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, said Tuesday.
Dr Clarke told the House of Representatives that the Government is working towards incorporation of JAMALCO, and a listing of the Government of Jamaica's 45 per cent shares in the company on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
He said that plans for the future of the company also includes reconstruction of the bauxite/alumina company's power house in Clarendon, which should be covered by some US$250 million in insurance claims for the .damage, which has shut down operations since September.
“The shareholders of JAMALCO, CAP and the government of Jamaica will have to be smart, practical, business-like, strategic and technically proficient. The parallel priority for the new board will be to continue the work towards the incorporation of JAMALCO,” he said.
“The vision of the government of Jamaica is that it eventually owns its 45 percent stake in an incorporated JAMALCO, that we will proceed to make public on the Jamaica Stock Exchange,” he stated.
Dr Clarke also listed the members of the new CAP board, to be chaired by Professor Gordon Shirley, and which was approved yesterday by the Cabinet. CAP and the Noble Group share investment in JAMALCO, which lost its previous board a week ago after infighting between board members and the resignation of its former chairman over the issuing of a contract.
The new board also include: Dr Dana Dixon, Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of JN Group; Winston Hayden, former managing director of CAP; Moira Williamson. a civil engineer with project management and procurement expertise; Gerry Johnson, former Caribbean head of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); Roxaine Smith, attorney-at-law; and, Stephanie Abrahams, a Senior Analyst in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.
Balford Henry
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy