Clayton twins absent from Class 1 200m at Champs

Clayton twins absent from Class 1 200m at ChampsFriday, April 01, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— For the first time in their ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs career, neither Tina Clayton, World Under 20 100m champion, nor her identical twin sister Tia of Edwin Allen High, will be attempting the sprint double when the five-day championships starts next Tuesday at the National Stadium.
Edwin Allen's head coach Michael Dyke told OBSERVER ONLINE that the decision was made long ago.
“We have enough depth in Class 1 so there was no need to double them,” he said.
He added: “We only have one class 1 athlete doubling and that is Serena Cole and that is in the jumps.”
Hydel High's World Under 20 leader Brianna Lyston leads the rankings after she ran 22.66 seconds in the 200m event at the CARIFTA Trials last month while Edwin Allen will have Brandy Hall and Bethany Bridge competing in the race.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy