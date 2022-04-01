Clayton twins absent from Class 1 200m at Champs

CLARENDON, Jamaica— For the first time in their ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs career, neither Tina Clayton, World Under 20 100m champion, nor her identical twin sister Tia of Edwin Allen High, will be attempting the sprint double when the five-day championships starts next Tuesday at the National Stadium.

Edwin Allen's head coach Michael Dyke told OBSERVER ONLINE that the decision was made long ago.

“We have enough depth in Class 1 so there was no need to double them,” he said.

He added: “We only have one class 1 athlete doubling and that is Serena Cole and that is in the jumps.”

Hydel High's World Under 20 leader Brianna Lyston leads the rankings after she ran 22.66 seconds in the 200m event at the CARIFTA Trials last month while Edwin Allen will have Brandy Hall and Bethany Bridge competing in the race.

-Paul A Reid