Clean-up and remedial work being undertaken in sections of St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — A multi-agency approach is being undertaken to carry out clean-up and remedial work in sections of St Ann following extensive infrastructural damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.

The announcement was made by Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, who led a tour of the flood-affected areas on Wednesday to survey the damage.

The minister was joined by St Ann's Bay Mayor, Councillor Sydney Stewart, and other councillors and senior representatives from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), National Works Agency (NWA) and the Social Development Commission (SDC).

Among the impacted communities are Chester, Spicey Grove, Mount Zion, White River and Runaway Bay.

McKenzie said that the NWA and the municipal corporation will carry out short-term repairs to reduce the risks posed to residents in the affected communities, adding that major interventions will be required to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure. However, he said the government remains committed to resolving the issues.

Meanwhile, the minister said the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the St Ann Poor Relief Department and the SDC will provide support to residents who have been displaced.

McKenzie also toured flood-damaged areas of St Mary and Portland along with Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pearnel Charles Jr, and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda.