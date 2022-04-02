Climate Change Centre launches Airborne Light Detection and Ranging survey in Eastern Caribbean

BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) has announced the commencement of its Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) surveys in 10 Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) – Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, St Lucia, St Kitts/Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

According to the CCCCC, the LiDAR surveys are the culmination of years of foresight, effort, and dedication to provide affordable geo-spatial, high resolution topographic and bathymetric data that allow decision-makers to plan their climate resilient development programmes and projects using an evidence-based approach.

This phase of the LiDAR programme commenced in Barbados on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The acquisition of the first Caribbean-centric state-of-the-art LiDAR system, capable of acquiring both bathymetric and topographic surveys, was made possible through financing from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the recently concluded Climate Change Adaptation Programme.

The CDB provided critical financial support to the CCCCC to undertake pilot bathymetric and topographic LiDAR surveys in its

BMCs in an effort to demonstrate the utility of LiDAR data in climate resilient development while the Government of Italy, through the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE), formerly the Italian Ministry for the Environment, Land and Sea (IMELS), provided grant support to the CCCCC to undertake necessary baselining to inform LiDAR survey planning.

The Caribbean LiDAR programme aims to establish a critical high-quality geo-spatial dataset for enabling sustainable development resilient to climate change and sea-level rise; to support the conduct of demonstration type bathymetric and topographic surveys in BMCs and to strengthen the capacity within the Centre to provide data management services.

Airborne data acquisition has been made possible through a public-private partnership via an agreement with Maya Island Airlines out of Belize initially, and subsequently, through a Framework Agreement with Leading Edge Geomatics out of Canada.

“Despite many delays and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCCCC is proud and excited to be able to commence this historic Caribbean LiDAR programme across the region that will contribute high-quality geo-spatial data to Member States to inform their climate resilient development plans and disaster risk reduction strategies,” said Dr Colin Young, Executive Director of the CCCCC.

“The fact that the CCCCC now possesses LiDAR capacity is a testament to the vision of Dr Kenrick Leslie, former Executive Director of CCCCC, the Centre's resolve and the strategic partnerships with donors such as the USAID, Government of Italy, the CDB, and the participation of the private sector. With this capacity, resident in the region, we look forward to working with Caricom Member States and the private sector to deliver high-quality LiDAR surveys and products at reasonable and affordable costs for the benefit of the region and our Caribbean people,” said Dr Young.