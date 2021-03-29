Closure of St Thomas parish court extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court Administration Division (CAD) says the closure of the St Thomas Parish Court has been extended for another week due to COVID-19.

The CAD said the building has been deep cleaned and operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

It noted that during the closure, habeas corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston where they will be heard.

Members of the public can contact the CAD at 876-754-8337, toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit its websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm for more information.