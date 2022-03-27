Clown swaps red nose for rifle to protect Ukraine

Clown swaps red nose for rifle to protect UkraineSunday, March 27, 2022
|
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian Serhii Shershun is a professional clown and performer, but the last few weeks he has swapped his red nose for a rifle. The 50-year-old is a volunteer for the territorial defence in Kyiv and now mans a checkpoint in the capital.
“Fear is the body's standard response. That fear gives you the ability to take shelter from bullets, to jump into a trench. We need to survive so that we can kill the enemies. If I am dead, I can't kill anyone," Shershun told AFP News.
“My land and my family needs me alive. Once the war is over, I have big plans. I run a children's clown and pantomime studio and we have a show planned soon,” he added.
“Why did I come? Because I had to. I can't explain in words- it is a satanic hatred. Why did they come here? We will kick them out. We will fight until we win. I am not going to go anywhere,” Shershun continued.
Shershun is one of several civil defence volunteers from across Ukraine who have taken up weapons to defend their country. Late February news broke that former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna traded in her high heels for combat boots and has taken up arms to fight off Vladimir Putin's army.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy