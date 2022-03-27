Clown swaps red nose for rifle to protect Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian Serhii Shershun is a professional clown and performer, but the last few weeks he has swapped his red nose for a rifle. The 50-year-old is a volunteer for the territorial defence in Kyiv and now mans a checkpoint in the capital.

“Fear is the body's standard response. That fear gives you the ability to take shelter from bullets, to jump into a trench. We need to survive so that we can kill the enemies. If I am dead, I can't kill anyone," Shershun told AFP News.



“My land and my family needs me alive. Once the war is over, I have big plans. I run a children's clown and pantomime studio and we have a show planned soon,” he added.



“Why did I come? Because I had to. I can't explain in words- it is a satanic hatred. Why did they come here? We will kick them out. We will fight until we win. I am not going to go anywhere,” Shershun continued.

Shershun is one of several civil defence volunteers from across Ukraine who have taken up weapons to defend their country. Late February news broke that former Miss Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna traded in her high heels for combat boots and has taken up arms to fight off Vladimir Putin's army.

READ: Former Miss Ukraine joins fight against Russian army