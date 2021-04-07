Clubs forced withdrawal from CCC disappoints JFF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is disappointed with the news that Waterhouse FC and Portmore United have been forced to pull out of the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship.

Noting that he understands the need for caution from the authorities, President of the JFF, Michael Ricketts says he is exasperated with the current stalemate and worries for the immediate future.

“With the lack of football activity over an extended period comes a downturn in quality at all levels,” lamented Ricketts.

“We are now being left behind by the region. Every major football league in Concacaf, apart from Jamaica is underway. There is no standing still in the game. While our opponents play and improve we are depreciating technically.”

Ricketts said he still harbours hope that the Premier league will get underway even with the limited time left.

“It is imperative that our local players get a chance to perform so the best of them can be promoted to the next level,” he said.

The JFF president indicated that all stakeholders must now agree that we cannot allow another fall-out in the sport and re-iterated that the JFF remains committed as ever before to work with all to prevent this from happening.

“Jamaica will be the loser, we can do this safely,” Ricketts said.

The Federation said Jamaican players will have at least one more opportunity to impress Coach Theodore Whitmore before the Concacaf Gold Cup and the World Cup qualifiers in the FIFA window in early June.

The Gold Cup which begins July 10 sees Jamaica drawn in Group C alongside Costa Rica, Suriname and a qualifier from the preliminary round, the Federation said.