Clue calls for NSWMA, councillors collaboration

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party Councillor Oliver Clue (Harbour View division) has called for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to work closely with councillors for more effective garbage collection to be done in the municipality.

At the recent council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, which approved a resolution calling for the timely and efficient collection of garbage, Clue said that proper supervision was necessary for garbage collection.

He questioned why Robert Hill, the KSAMC CEO, was not a member of the NSWMA Board.

The resolution moved by PNP Councillor Andrew Swaby, Minority leader, pointed to "the failure of the NWSMA to make regular garbage collections within residential communities weekly, and daily collections along the main roads".

The resolution stated that the infrequent collection of garbage and improper disposal by residents would result in "serious public health and environmental consequences".

Swaby, who urged Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams to "spend more time interacting with the NWSMA, also said that the CEO should insist upon the solid waste organisation having proper scheduling”.

PNP Councillor Neville Wright, who seconded the resolution, recalled late former prime minister Edward Seaga's slogan "The city's beauty is our duty" when he established Metropolitan Parks and Markets.

PNP Councillor Charmaine Daniels of the Allman Town division said that a different approach was needed for garbage collection. She said that the garbage should be separated and that equipment needed to facilitate the separation should be provided.

Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Dwayne Smith (Chancery Hall division) said that there was not only a garbage problem but also a shortage of trucks.

He said that the resolution was "a waste of time".

Claudene Edwards