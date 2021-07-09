Coach happy to satisfy Tivoli fans with derby success

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Regardless of whether it is the first game or the last game of the season, the West Kingston derby between Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens is always a special one for both sets of fans.

For Tivoli Gardens it was their second game of the Jamaica Premier League season, while for Arnett Gardens it was their first after a delayed start due to the withdrawal of the UWI and postponement due to the weather when the two teams met on Tuesday.

However, the win and the bragging rights went to Tivoli Gardens, as they eked out a 1-0 win over their fierce rivals at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

The win moved Tivoli Gardens up to four points after their 0-0 opening day draw and joint second place on goal difference with Mount Pleasant FA.

Tivoli Gardens head coach, Phillip Williams, has made keeping clean sheets the point of focus at the start of the campaign and was delighted to make it two in two on Tuesday.

“Keeping clean sheets is an area that we have been working on assiduously with the team. It's a short season, but that's an area that we definitely know that we have to keep solid.”

Tivoli were not at their sparkling best in front of goal and Williams explained why that was the case.

“In terms of how we look in front of goal, we have not reached that stage of our preparation yet, so we can't blame the players for what is happening. It's a work in progress and definitely that's an area that we will be working on in the coming week and you will see more goals from us.”

An inspired pair of substitutions at the start of the second half which saw, Romaine Bowers and Devroy Grey replacing Davion Garrison and Earon Elliott would later pay dividends as Grey headed home a cross from Bowers for the lone goal of the match. Williams made it clear that it was no accident.

“That was pre-planned in terms of what we wanted to do and the characteristics of the players that we put on in terms of their dynamism. It worked for us today (Tuesday) and hopefully we can get it right again in matches to come.

“It's the decisiveness to get in the box, we weren't getting from the forwards that we started. They were holding up the play very well, but after that we didn't get any decisive moves in the box. Those two players that we put on, we know that they like getting into the box and the goals came from their decisiveness and willingness to get in the box.”

It was not quite the blood and thunder derby game of the past, however getting all three points was just as important this time around.

“It was very import to win this game. This game is one that Tivoli Gardens players and Arnett Gardens players live for, in terms of a clash of the Gardens. Both teams are in transition. The youngsters from both teams really did well in terms of presenting a decent quality football game for the viewing public.

“The fans only want to see us win and they are very loud about it and we are pleased that we are able to satisfy their hunger for a win.”

Tivoli will be “resting” on match week three and so the plan is to sharpen critical areas in order to continue winning when they next play said Williams.

“We have to take it game by game and step by step. We have a week break because next match day is our day off. There are a lot of things that we need to work on. Definitely we will be working on those areas so that you can see better football from us, going forward.”