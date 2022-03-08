Coca-Cola, PepsiCo say they will halt business in Russia

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo say they will halt business in RussiaTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are suspending business in Russia, the soft drink giants announced Tuesday, as corporations and Western governments penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's attack on its neighbour has drawn unprecedented sanctions and international condemnation that has piled up as the military offensive has taken a growing toll on Ukraine.
"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," Coca-Cola said in a statement announcing that it was "suspending its business in Russia."
Companies from Apple to Visa have already announced curtailed or suspended operations in Russia since the attack began last month.
"Given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda," PepsiCo said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy