Cocaine valued at $133m seized in St James, businessman arrested

Cocaine valued at $133m seized in St James, businessman arrestedThursday, March 10, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Lawmen assigned to the Narcotics and St James Divisions seized a large quantity of cocaine during an operation along the Long Hill main road in Anchovy, St James on Monday, March 7.
Reports are that about 3:00 pm, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus to stop.
He complied and a search of the vehicle yielded 16 rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine. He was accosted and taken into custody and the motor vehicle along with the drug were seized.
The illicit drug has an estimated street value of J$133 million.
