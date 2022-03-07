Coin thief nabbed in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A 23-year-old man accused of stealing $17,496 in coins from a shop in Darliston, Westmoreland, has been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The alleged coin thief has been identified as Delroy Clarke, a labourer of Bethel Town, in the parish.

According to police reports, the incident took place along the Beaufort main road in Darliston on Tuesday, March 1. It is understood that at about 6:30 pm, a man securely locked his shop and left for home when minutes later he received information that strange sounds were heard inside his business place.

The man sought the assistance of the Darliston Police, who responded swiftly. Upon their arrival, Clarke was seen running from the building with a black knapsack. The police gave chase, Clarke was apprehended and the bag searched, where coins amounting to $17,496 were recovered.

The cash was later identified as the shop owner's property, which was stolen from his establishment. Subsequent checks revealed that entry to the building was gained by prying the grille at the front of the property.