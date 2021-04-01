Cold front expected across Jamaica for Easter weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service says a cold front is expected to move across Jamaica over the Easter weekend, bringing rain to most parishes.

It reports that a weak high pressure is currently across the island after which a trough will become the significant feature. Thereafter, the cold front, which is entering the Gulf of Mexico, should begin affecting sections of the island.

The forecast for Good Friday is for afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes, with isolated thunderstorms across hilly inland areas.

Then on Saturday, intermittent morning showers are expected across northern parishes and afternoon showers across most parishes.

For Easter Sunday, morning showers are expected mainly across north-central and eastern parishes, while afternoon showers should persist across most parishes.