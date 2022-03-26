Cold front to move across Jamaica; increased rainfall expected

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A cold front currently across western Cuba is expected to move across Jamaica on Sunday, the Meteorological Service has advised.

The front is expected to linger before dissipating within the vicinity of the island by mid-week.

As a result, expect an increase in cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes with cooler temperatures mainly across northern parishes, the Met Service said.

Additionally, from Monday, expect occasional gusty winds across northern and southeastern parishes.