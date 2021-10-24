Collision in St Elizabeth leads to farmer's death

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Romario Hansen, a farmer of Warminister District, Myersville, St Elizabeth, died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision on Cheapside main road in the parish on Friday, October 8.

Reports from the Junction Police are that about 7:10 pm, Hansen was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he attempted to overtake a line of traffic.

He then collided with a Nissan AD Wagon motorcar heading in the opposite direction.

The police were summoned and Hansen was transported to the hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 23.

Investigations continue.